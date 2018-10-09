20A: Some clauses need 2/3 majority and referendum

Deputy Speaker J. M. Ananda Kumarasiri informed the Parliament today that Supreme Court had determined that some clauses in 20th Amendment needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament as well as a referendum.
max Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:05
A set back to JVP, TNA and the govt too.
Milinda Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:10
J. V .P the jack boys to yamapalanaya will have to wait for another long time to proceed with 20A May be another 10 generationsdown the line. Next election you guys will be wiped out.
Unchikun Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:13
Good. We voted to abolish the presidency. Now do it.
