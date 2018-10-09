Heavy traffic in Battaramulla

Heavy traffic was reported along the Sri Jayewardenepura Road and in Battaramulla due to a protest by a group of pensioners at the Polduwa Junction, police said.
bushel_perera Tuesday, 9 October 2018 13:37
LOOKS GOVERNMENT IS USING A TECHNIQUE TO SHOW THAT 'THE PALANAYA' IS DEMOCRATIC. .CREATING PROBLEM KNOWING PEOPLE WILL GET ON STREETS. THEN BOASTS WE HAVE GIVEN THE PEOPLE FREEDOM FOR PROTEST STRIKES..ETC .. MEAN WHILE MINISTERS DO ALL CORRUPTION.
Reply : 2 4
DJ Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:20
You do not need protest for the road to be blocked as it is always. Our leaders are blind to these things and we vote for these idiots to run our country
Reply : 0 8
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.