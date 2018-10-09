Legal action against parents who do not send children to school: Minister

The Government would institute legal action against parents who did not send their children to school, Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale said yesterday.
The Minister said school education was compulsory to students from Grade 1 to Grade 13.
“School education has been made mandatory from Grade 1 to 13. We think it would come to effect this year or next year.
“However, the there are laws under which the government can file legal action against parents if they failed to send their children to school,” the Minister said at an event in Embilipitiya. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
ANTON Tuesday, 9 October 2018 13:16
AND LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST AUTHORITIES WHO DON'T PROVIDE BASIC , ESSENTIAL FACILITIES TO SCHOOLS .......
Reply : 0 29
Nina Kay Tuesday, 9 October 2018 13:29
Please dear Minister...., seriously this is over-looked for many years!!! Appreciate if this is implemented 'straight-off' instead! Thanks a mil!
Reply : 3 13
ram Tuesday, 9 October 2018 13:43
Hon. Minister, Can you make sure that the parents get basic need to survive before they send their child to school. How can you expect a child attend school with starving, without the basic need like books, writing instruments, slippers etc.
Reply : 4 15
Drill Deep Tuesday, 9 October 2018 13:46
Please find the route cause for this. sometimes, due to their poverty, they may be unable to send their Children to School. For example, SHOES are expensive and they are not durable, BUS fair is expensive, FOOD/snacks is expensive. Sometime both parents may be working; hence has no one/no time pick them from school. Secondly, STOP children being employed as SERVANTS by wealthy people including politicians.
Reply : 1 17
johan Tuesday, 9 October 2018 13:56
It is good. But will they go for cultivation,farming and other manual jobs after education.In long run there wont be people to do these jobs.
Reply : 4 4
Unchikun Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:22
What about looters, adductors, rapists and murders?
Reply : 0 4
CITIZEN Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:48
Yes, this is the Priority No. 1! Special Courts set up to hear and decide on the high profile cases seem to be no better than existing courts. Don't they occupy any priority in your actions? Everything seems to be All Talk and No Work (ATNW)!!!
Reply : 1 3
Labby Tuesday, 9 October 2018 15:06
Legal action also needs to be taken against teachers who skip school to give private tuition.
Reply : 0 6
