Legal action against parents who do not send children to school: Minister

2018-10-09 12:54:32

The Government would institute legal action against parents who did not send their children to school, Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorale said yesterday.

The Minister said school education was compulsory to students from Grade 1 to Grade 13.

“School education has been made mandatory from Grade 1 to 13. We think it would come to effect this year or next year.

“However, the there are laws under which the government can file legal action against parents if they failed to send their children to school,” the Minister said at an event in Embilipitiya. (Darshana Sanjeewa)