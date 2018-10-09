Special High Court to hear Gota’s case daily from Dec. 4

The Special High Court today decided to hear the case against former defense secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa daily from December 4, 2018 on alleged misappropriation of Rs 49 million to establish D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum. (Farook Thajudeen)
ANTON Tuesday, 9 October 2018 11:10
I THINK THEY WANT TO FIND OUT THE HARDWARE SHOPS FROM WHICH THE BUILDING MATERIAL WAS BOUGHT TO BUILD THE MEMORIAL HALL.
Reply :
Samson Tuesday, 9 October 2018 11:32
Good decision, he can be acquitted soon.
Reply :
janaya Tuesday, 9 October 2018 11:35
i'm sure most of sanga sabhas will swiftly organise bodhi poojas to bless him
Reply :
Chamcy Tuesday, 9 October 2018 13:04
why wait till December ?..after that courts will be closed for December holidays..
Reply :
karthik Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:15
Will the case go until the next Presidential and General election. He may be a Presidential candidate so better clear or release him from all charges before election. We are certain he will be found innocent.
Reply :
CITIZEN Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:41
All mere eyewash! Setting up of special courts seem to have special arrangements to suit individual needs!! They try to fool all the people all the time!!!
Reply :
Sharon Tuesday, 9 October 2018 14:57
There is no case to be heard in the first place...
Reply :
