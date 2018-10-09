Prevailing rains to increase today: Met Dep.

2018-10-09 09:55:02

The Meteorology Department said today the prevailing rainy condition would be enhanced over the island today and tomorrow as the depression in the Bay of Bengal was concentrated into a deep depression and located 950km away from Trincomalee.

The department said very heavy rains exceeding 150 mm could be expected at some places in Western, North-western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara districts while heavy falls about 100mm could be expected in Uva province.

It said fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph could also be expected over the Western, Southern, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces.