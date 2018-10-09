Gota arrives at Special High Court

Former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa arrived at the Special High Court a short while ago for the case on alleged misappropriation of Rs 49 million to establish D.A. Rajapaksa Memorial Museum, a short while ago.
Unchikun Tuesday, 9 October 2018 09:56
Gota comes, people cheer. Gota goes people cheer. Gota and Ranil has the last laugh.
Reply : 0 7
Warren Raed Tuesday, 9 October 2018 10:20
What a mega drama actor Gota has become? He comes and goes and now law enforcement authority has the backbone to arrest him and punish him. It's disgusting.
Reply : 0 0
Dee Tuesday, 9 October 2018 10:06
Order! Order! 'interim order'!
Reply : 0 7
Jude Tuesday, 9 October 2018 10:10
Hey Gota, you're going to hold the dubious distinction of being First FOREIGNER and First Naturalized American citizen to be prosecuted for Corruption in LANKAN Courts!!! Wow!! Way to go Gota!!! Very impressive!!
Reply : 0 6
Labby Tuesday, 9 October 2018 10:25
Did he have the FR Petition in his pocket?
Reply : 0 2
s.shiha Tuesday, 9 October 2018 10:27
delay in the Sri Lankan judiciary Time to be imprisoned.
Reply : 0 2
