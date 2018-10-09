PC elections: PM asks UNP seniors to talk to SLFP

2018-10-09 08:04:29

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has advised UNP seniors to initiate a dialogue with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) to clarify its stance on holding provincial council elections.

He is reported to have said so to UNP seniors including Chairman Kabir Hashim, Minister Malik Samarawickrama, Deputy Chairman Mangala Samaraweera and General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariywasam.

“Prime Minister is of the opinion that the provincial council elections should be held soon either under the new electoral system or under the preferential representation system,” sources said.

They said Minister Samaraweera has already held a round of discussion with the SLFP while the Prime Minister will hold another round of discussions once he return from Britain on Wednesday. (Yohan Perera)