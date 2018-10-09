Subscribe

Postbox installed atop Pidurutalagala

2018-10-09 01:25:00
0
326

The Department of Postal Services installed a postbox on the top of Pidurutalagala (Mount Pedro) which is the tallest mountain in Sri Lanka, a statement said yesterday.

It has been done for the benefit of tourists hiking the mountain to send postcards as souvenirs to their relatives and loved ones.

According to the statement, there is an outlet selling postcards and stamps for both local and foreign tourists. A postman from the Nuwara-Eliya main post office will be dispatched on a daily basis to collect postal items from this postbox.

Minister Abdul Haleem took the initiative in this regard.

