SB rejects any talks with Prez, MR at his residence

2018-10-08 22:15:24

Former minister and MP S.B. Dissanayake today said no discussion was held between President Maithripala Sirisena and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at his residence as reported.

He said in a statement that however, it was true that former president Rajapaksa participated at a dinner hosted by him at his residence.

He said no special political discussion took place that day except for a casual discussion with other MPs present regarding the economic crisis and insecurity in the country.