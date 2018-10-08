Subscribe

SB rejects any talks with Prez, MR at his residence

2018-10-08 22:15:24
4
854

Former minister and MP S.B. Dissanayake today said no discussion was held between President Maithripala Sirisena and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at his residence as reported.

He said in a statement that however, it was true that former president Rajapaksa participated at a dinner hosted by him at his residence.

He said no special political discussion took place that day except for a casual discussion with other MPs present regarding the economic crisis and insecurity in the country.

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 4

  • das Monday, 8 October 2018 22:23

    We believe you! !

    Reply : 0       5

    TONY Monday, 8 October 2018 22:40

    COMMON MEDIA PROVE THAT SB IS WRONG

    Reply : 0       3

    Seeni Bola Monday, 8 October 2018 22:47

    SB we all know that u will tell anything but not the truth.

    Reply : 0       7

    Sincere Monday, 8 October 2018 22:59

    Please do not tell us you had hoppers for dinner. We shiver even when we hear about hoppers now!

    Reply : 0       6

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty