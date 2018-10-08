SB rejects any talks with Prez, MR at his residence

Former minister and MP S.B. Dissanayake today said no discussion was held between President Maithripala Sirisena and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at his residence as reported.
He said in a statement that however, it was true that former president Rajapaksa participated at a dinner hosted by him at his residence.
He said no special political discussion took place that day except for a casual discussion with other MPs present regarding the economic crisis and insecurity in the country.
das Monday, 8 October 2018 22:23
We believe you! !
Reply : 0 5
TONY Monday, 8 October 2018 22:40
COMMON MEDIA PROVE THAT SB IS WRONG
Reply : 0 3
Seeni Bola Monday, 8 October 2018 22:47
SB we all know that u will tell anything but not the truth.
Reply : 0 7
Sincere Monday, 8 October 2018 22:59
Please do not tell us you had hoppers for dinner. We shiver even when we hear about hoppers now!
Reply : 0 6
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.