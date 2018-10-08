2020 presidential election -- UNP will field its own nominee: Nalin Bandara

2018-10-08 22:21:38

The United National Party (UNP) will field a candidate, who could command the support of civil society groups and the majority and minority communities, as its nominee for the 2020 presidential election, Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara Jayamaha said today.

He said the UNP would field its own candidate taking into account the political circumstances at that time scotched rumours that the UNP had initiated discussions on fielding President Maithripala Sirisena as the next candidate.

"We will not reject President Maithripala Sirisena. We like to work with him and made the greatest contribution towards his election as President in 2015. We hope he will not align with the forces that worked against him but instead live up to the aspirations of the people," the deputy minister said.

He said UNP has not decided on its presidential nominee as yet and that the UNP working committee would make the final decision. The deputy minister said the UNP would not make premature statements one year ahead of the presidential election. (Yohan Perera)