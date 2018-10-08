Branch of Lanka Hospitals opened in Seychelles

President Maithripala Sirisena, who was on a three-day official visit in Seychelles, today participated in the opening of the branch of Lanka Hospitals Corporation in Seychelles.
He also paid a visit to the Seychelles National Hospital and donated a stock of medicine and equipment.
Empulz Monday, 8 October 2018 21:30
Great move by a Sri lankan venture
Reply : 0 6
James ingram Monday, 8 October 2018 21:41
Thanks MR a and gota for having the vision for these initiatives
Reply : 15 3
Sanath Monday, 8 October 2018 22:18
Why to open Seychelles? We don’t enough hospitals in Sri Lanka? It’s interesting to investigate how the investments were made?
Reply : 5 3
Nimal Monday, 8 October 2018 22:36
From AIDS to Diabetes to Parkinson’s disease to ......,there are no cures while technology is making rapid progress in other fields outside medicine. Unless we bring in the Scientists and put them in charge of hospitals and send the doctors to do care work like the nurses ,we would be wasting may be another century with focusing on hospitals and doctors with no results to the medical problems.
Reply : 1 1
MP Monday, 8 October 2018 22:57
This time we are donating and not receiving donations..ha ha ha
Reply : 1 4
