Subscribe

Lankan arrested in Korea over oil storage tank fire

2018-10-08 19:45:16
0
1118

The Korean police today arrested a Sri Lankan national in its probe of a recent explosion at a local oil storage facility, the Korea Herald reported.

The arrest came one day after an explosion at the oil storage facility in Goyang, just north of Seoul, consumed a large storage tank with 2.66 million liters of gasoline, enough to fill 250 tank trucks.

The police said the 27-year-old Sri Lankan is believed to have accidentally caused the fire by releasing a sky lantern in the vicinity of the oil storage facility.

The police believe the sky lantern may have started the fire when it fell on the lawn of the oil storage facility, causing flames that later spread into the ventilation system of the oil tank, causing the explosion.

The 27-year-old is said to be a construction worker currently working at a site near the facility.

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty