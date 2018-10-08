Subscribe

Garbage removal starts as CMC settles dues

2018-10-08 15:28:32
The Colombo Municipal Council settled Rs.100 million to Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation for the disposal of garbage collected within the municipal limits, a statement from the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry said today.

Earlier, the Corporation stopped accepting garbage from the municipal council over the non-payment of Rs.207 million due for it.

However, the CMC made a cheque payment of Rs. 100 million today morning. Accordingly, the Corporation started collecting solid waste from Colombo municipal limits. (Kelum Bandara)

  Comments - 2

  • Mandy Monday, 8 October 2018 16:12

    So Rosy did not know whether she was coming or going (to the garbage dump, may be) when she gave that interview on TV and said fault was with SLLRDC.

    Reply : 3       14

    Shelly Monday, 8 October 2018 16:30

    All this time Rosi had been getting her makeup done. Didnt know anything about getting garbage accumalated. Typicle high class society behaviour.

    Reply : 3       13

