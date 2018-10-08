Garbage removal starts as CMC settles dues

The Colombo Municipal Council settled Rs.100 million to Sri Lanka Land Reclamation and Development Corporation for the disposal of garbage collected within the municipal limits, a statement from the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry said today.
Earlier, the Corporation stopped accepting garbage from the municipal council over the non-payment of Rs.207 million due for it.
However, the CMC made a cheque payment of Rs. 100 million today morning. Accordingly, the Corporation started collecting solid waste from Colombo municipal limits. (Kelum Bandara)
Mandy Monday, 8 October 2018 16:12
So Rosy did not know whether she was coming or going (to the garbage dump, may be) when she gave that interview on TV and said fault was with SLLRDC.
Reply :
Shelly Monday, 8 October 2018 16:30
All this time Rosi had been getting her makeup done. Didnt know anything about getting garbage accumalated. Typicle high class society behaviour.
Reply :
