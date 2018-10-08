US State Department’s Assistant Secretary Alice Wells to arrive in SL

US State Department’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will travel to Malé, Maldives and Sri Lanka from October 9-11,’ US State Department said.
“Ambassador Wells will reiterate the strong U.S. commitment to our partnerships with Sri Lanka and Maldives and our shared interests in a prosperous and open Indo-Pacific region,” it said in a statement.
She will meet with Sri Lankan officials in Colombo and will emphasize the importance of the U.S.-Sri Lanka relationship to shared Indo-Pacific goals, with the growing bilateral defense relationship as an area of particular promise.
She will also urge continued progress on constitutional reform, human rights, reconciliation, and transitional justice and accountability.
In Malé, Ambassador Wells will meet with current Maldivian government officials, the President-Elect, and civil society leaders. She will offer congratulations on the country’s successful national elections and convey U.S. interest in expanding bilateral cooperation.
Milinda Monday, 8 October 2018 14:06
Please leave Srilanka alone. We do not trust you people. The entire Asian region do not have any regard to your nation of migrants who have only a history of 200 years.
Reply : 12 10
deepal Monday, 8 October 2018 15:44
Yes milinda, they have only 200 years of history but they went to the Moon in 1969 .
Reply : 2 11
ravin Monday, 8 October 2018 14:45
And will tell us how to wipe our a..... What they do not know is we use water to clean our a.....
Reply : 6 3
