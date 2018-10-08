Vijayakala released on bail

2018-10-08 11:32:47

UNP MP and former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran was released on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000 by Colombo Chief Magistarte Ranga Dissanayake today.

She was arrested today by the Police Organised Crimes Preventive Division in connection with a controversial statement she made recently on the resurgence of the LTTE. (Farook Thajudeen)

Video by Prasanna