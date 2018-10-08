Vijayakala released on bail

UNP MP and former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran was released on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000 by Colombo Chief Magistarte Ranga Dissanayake today.
She was arrested today by the Police Organised Crimes Preventive Division in connection with a controversial statement she made recently on the resurgence of the LTTE. (Farook Thajudeen)
ANTON Monday, 8 October 2018 12:03
SHE WAS GIVEN BAIL......... WE ARE GIVEN BILLS. (TRANS PORT, LODGING ,FOOD AND COURT CHARGES)
Mandayan Monday, 8 October 2018 14:44
As the general election nears, cunning Ranil, already secured a seat for UNP in the Jaffna district by making a loser, a great sacrificer.
JOKER Monday, 8 October 2018 12:13
The whole country has become a joke...
Shehan Monday, 8 October 2018 12:19
Arrested and bail out next moment. What a lovely judicial system in Sri Lanka. Trying to fool who?. Ha ha ...
kakopappa Monday, 8 October 2018 12:59
well, that didn't take long
අහෝ දුකකි Monday, 8 October 2018 13:12
ආණ්ඩුව දෙනවා රෙදි - මහලා ඇඳගන්නවා අපි
Adamsapple Monday, 8 October 2018 13:22
New Guinness world record for fastest bail out.. Congratulations Sri Lanka..
Johan Monday, 8 October 2018 14:41
No much difference either bail out or keep in prison hospital
chuti Monday, 8 October 2018 15:27
apparently making controversial statement on the resurgence of the LTTE isn't as big and threatening as Contempt of Court charges!!
Dayawathie Monday, 8 October 2018 15:43
No such luck for Gnanasara Thero'
Banda Monday, 8 October 2018 16:42
The Thero messed up with Judiciary and how can he expect leniency from within? Only hope is Pardon.
Tazan Monday, 8 October 2018 16:00
In few years time politicians will have a system of advance bails before produce in courts.
s.shiha Monday, 8 October 2018 16:40
This is a continuous event!!!!
S.P.Ramkumar Monday, 8 October 2018 17:54
Hon. Wijayakala don't loose your temper in future then you loose everything, We knew that you are not real supporter of LTTE, for your cheapest political benifits you are act like a supporter. As a minister you had a power to talk with northern police top brass and control crime and crime against women and children. But you had not done but you making politically rounding.
Anton VVT Monday, 8 October 2018 18:43
I didn’t voted to Mrs.Maheswaran MP; however, I can affirm South that the statement made by her is the one and only statement made by any lawmaker elected by Tamils during last election which represents the mindset of “whole” Tamils. The conflict in ideologies can’t be criminalises; if the “Sinhalese “ government and community believes threatening of Tamils through its impotent judiciary system will change the aspirations,time will prove that it will only be delusion.Daily Mirror , if you are genuine enough, please publish this comment.Dr.Anton
Dperera Monday, 8 October 2018 19:16
Why waste time. Laws in the books just for a show off to the world.
Kalum Monday, 8 October 2018 19:22
Good. I derive no pleasure in seeing people getting incarcerated or being threatened of incarceration. This seems to be the only entertainment the government is promising its citizens. I thought we’d evolved from such pleasures since medieval times.
TONY Monday, 8 October 2018 19:26
HOW COME SOME GET BAIL INSTANTLY WHILE OTHERS DONT.
hans perlee Monday, 8 October 2018 20:42
short reaction: WHAT A JOKE
