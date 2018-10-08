Stay order on CID probe on Ravi K dismissed

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today dissolved the stay order issued on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigation of MP Ravi Karunanayake over allegedly providing false evidence to the Bond Commission.
Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake allowed the CID to proceed with the investigations.
The Colombo Chief Magistrate on September 21 issued a stay order on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigation of MP Karunanayake. (Farook Thajudeen)
Warren Raed Monday, 8 October 2018 11:32
No point in all these dramas. We as citizens know that all this is to mark time until the next Presidential Election. Just focus on arresting and prosecuting ordinary poor people which you have been doing all these days.
Reply : 0 49
Ceylon Monday, 8 October 2018 11:48
ravi need a meeting with more experienced gota,to learn how to avoid police inquiries.
Reply : 8 34
Mandy Monday, 8 October 2018 12:34
Yes not a single case heard yet against G. Of course much help from Jud... on flimsiest excuses and put of six months at a time.
Reply : 5 23
Ruwan Monday, 8 October 2018 12:25
Way to go ...
Reply : 1 11
Vasa Monday, 8 October 2018 12:29
Welcome the court decision.the rule of the law is prevalent.
Reply : 5 14
Sofia Monday, 8 October 2018 14:37
Yes the rule of law prevails selectively for some which is you and me and Ravi.
Reply : 4 11
karthik Monday, 8 October 2018 15:40
Good decision. Not only this case all the other cases must be investigated.
Reply : 0 13
