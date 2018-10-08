Stay order on CID probe on Ravi K dismissed

2018-10-08 11:02:20

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today dissolved the stay order issued on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigation of MP Ravi Karunanayake over allegedly providing false evidence to the Bond Commission.

Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake allowed the CID to proceed with the investigations.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate on September 21 issued a stay order on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigation of MP Karunanayake. (Farook Thajudeen)