Travel ban on DIG Nalaka Silva and Namal Kumara

Fort Magistrate’s Court today imposed a travel ban on Anti-Corruption Force Operations Director Namal Kumara and DIG Nalaka de Silva due to the ongoing investigation into the alleged assassination plot of President Maithripala Sirisena and former defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.
Video by Prasanna
Warren Raed Monday, 8 October 2018 11:34
No point in all these dramas. We as citizens know that all this case will also drag on until the next Presidential Election. Just focus on arresting and prosecuting ordinary poor people which you have been doing all these days.
Reply :
NK Monday, 8 October 2018 16:12
That is good ,if they go abroad ,how can they murder in SL
Reply :
