Subscribe

Travel ban on DIG Nalaka Silva and Namal Kumara

2018-10-08 10:38:16
2
1234

Fort Magistrate’s Court today imposed a travel ban on Anti-Corruption Force Operations Director Namal Kumara and DIG Nalaka de Silva due to the ongoing investigation into the alleged assassination plot of President Maithripala Sirisena and former defence secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

 

Video by Prasanna

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 2

  • Warren Raed Monday, 8 October 2018 11:34

    No point in all these dramas. We as citizens know that all this case will also drag on until the next Presidential Election. Just focus on arresting and prosecuting ordinary poor people which you have been doing all these days.

    Reply : 1       4

    NK Monday, 8 October 2018 16:12

    That is good ,if they go abroad ,how can they murder in SL

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty