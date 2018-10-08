Vijayakala arrested

UNP MP and former state minister Vijayakala Maheswaran was arrested today by the Police Organised Crimes Preventive Division in connection with a controversial statement she made recently on the resurgence of the LTTE, Police said.
Police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said she had been summoned to the Police Organised Crimes Preventive Division to record a statement this morning where she was arrested.
He said she would be produced in the Colombo Chief Magistarte’s Court today.
BUSHEL Monday, 8 October 2018 11:02
THIS IS VERY SENSITIVE AND CONTROVERSIAL CZ ERUPTING UP FROM THE COMMUNAL CANCER AND GOVERNMENT WILL HAVE TO BLUFF TO T HE NATION.
Reply : 9 36
TJ Monday, 8 October 2018 11:05
Expressing support for the resurgence of a terrorist organization due to frustration and police inaction in the North, doesn't constitute to involvement in terrorist activities. This arrest appears to be politically motivated and a majority appeasement tactics.
Reply : 30 69
cineha Monday, 8 October 2018 11:07
..........and which hospital she is supposed to get admitted!!!!!!!!!!!!!?
Reply : 23 35
Yahapala Monday, 8 October 2018 15:05
You are perfectly 100% correct Saman. Just see the lateste news of DM at.11.32 today. This woman has relesed on bail. Pendayage aanduva.
Reply : 1 3
Sammy Monday, 8 October 2018 11:15
The tongue can make one or break one. It is important to control one's tongue, especially those holding public positions.
Reply : 14 36
Mandayan Monday, 8 October 2018 14:23
Really, did you listen to Dr Silva, Wimal and Gammanpila?
Reply : 1 10
Raza Monday, 8 October 2018 11:16
Who Killed Vijayakala,s Husband. I could remember reading it as LTTE. Now Vijayakala has been branded as an LTTE organiser. Politics is a mysterious game.
Reply : 11 39
DillonDP Monday, 8 October 2018 11:22
Well she should have been arrested for lodging Vidiyas Murderers, not for her political vantage statement. This shows the state of law
Reply : 2 17
DillonDP Monday, 8 October 2018 11:24
Well she should have been arrested for harbouring the murderers of Vidiyas not for her political vantage statement, this shows the state of law
Reply : 5 18
Mandayan Monday, 8 October 2018 11:30
Arrested for mere talks but the state prevented arrest of those who kidnap and killing of 11 innocent kids. Double standard on pathetic race lines!!!
Reply : 7 40
Prem Monday, 8 October 2018 12:11
This arrest - bailout drama will makes her popular with Northern Tamils still believing LTTE as their saviours, and maybe becomes next major political leader!
Reply : 0 12
Yahiya Monday, 8 October 2018 12:18
Ranil failed to bring up the economy follow the Mahindas tactics.
Reply : 3 9
DHA Monday, 8 October 2018 12:20
She out on bail Gosh this is faster than lightening !!!
Reply : 3 10
mano Monday, 8 October 2018 12:23
Will the government arrest DIG?
Reply : 3 5
AW Monday, 8 October 2018 12:25
Well, while the real one is living (Karuna)
Reply : 1 15
Dinesh Monday, 8 October 2018 12:37
This is wrong. We all have grievances and frustrations. We don't always voice them the right way. The right thing to do is to listen, understand and remedy. Yahapalanaya is now undoing the last bit of standing it had.
Reply : 1 12
Janaka Monday, 8 October 2018 12:57
If she said anything against the constitution, she will suffer the consequences...Creating a low abiding environment is the only way to run the nation successfully irrespective of your ethnic background.
Reply : 2 8
arjun Monday, 8 October 2018 13:29
Tommorow there may be a considerable fuel price increase.
Reply : 1 4
Damien22 Monday, 8 October 2018 13:40
Here comes the price hikes of fuel and other necessary items
Reply : 0 4
Rasheed Monday, 8 October 2018 13:45
The Government will loose the North Tamils votes. This is what JO wants. Break the minority votes.
Reply : 0 8
Shiva Monday, 8 October 2018 14:32
Drama
Reply : 0 5
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.