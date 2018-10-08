Subscribe

JO to take important decision tomorrow

2018-10-08 09:48:08
5
3414

The joint opposition is due to hold a crucial meeting tomorrow (9) at which they would decide on the formation of an alternative government, it is learnt.

The meeting is due to take place at the residence of the chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G.L. Peiris.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of unconfirmed reports that President Maithripala Sirisena met with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the residence of former minister S.B. Dissanayake.

The joint opposition at this crucial meeting will decide on whether to move to unseat the UNP from office or not. (Kelum Bandara)

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 5

  • das Monday, 8 October 2018 11:19

    Is this like the shadow government from a few years ago?

    Reply : 3       17

    Sambo Monday, 8 October 2018 12:27

    What more can they take than disbanding them selves.

    Reply : 1       15

    Vasa Monday, 8 October 2018 12:39

    JO-Joint Oppourtunist looking for another chance to loot the country and avoid any possible litigation.

    Reply : 3       27

    64x64

    Sachith Monday, 8 October 2018 13:27

    This is the sad truth about SL politics. All are waiting to get a chance to loot.

    Reply : 2       20

    Stan Monday, 8 October 2018 14:04

    Chandrika removed Ranil from office while was in the White House. Will Maithri remove him while he's at 10 downing street or the Buckingham Palace?

    Reply : 0       8

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty