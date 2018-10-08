JO to take important decision tomorrow

The joint opposition is due to hold a crucial meeting tomorrow (9) at which they would decide on the formation of an alternative government, it is learnt.
The meeting is due to take place at the residence of the chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Prof. G.L. Peiris.
The meeting takes place against the backdrop of unconfirmed reports that President Maithripala Sirisena met with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the residence of former minister S.B. Dissanayake.
The joint opposition at this crucial meeting will decide on whether to move to unseat the UNP from office or not. (Kelum Bandara)
das Monday, 8 October 2018 11:19
Is this like the shadow government from a few years ago?
Reply
Sambo Monday, 8 October 2018 12:27
What more can they take than disbanding them selves.
Reply
Vasa Monday, 8 October 2018 12:39
JO-Joint Oppourtunist looking for another chance to loot the country and avoid any possible litigation.
Reply
Sachith Monday, 8 October 2018 13:27
This is the sad truth about SL politics. All are waiting to get a chance to loot.
Reply
Stan Monday, 8 October 2018 14:04
Chandrika removed Ranil from office while was in the White House. Will Maithri remove him while he's at 10 downing street or the Buckingham Palace?
Reply
