Nalaka Silva to be taken into custody

2018-10-08 08:37:34

Former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of the Terrorist Investigation Department (TID) Nalaka Silva, who is being investigated with regard to a alleged plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is due to be arrested in the coming days, a top police official revealed.

He said the voice recordings that had been sent to the Government Analyst by the Criminal Investigations Department(CID) which they had received from Namal Kumara, the person who recorded the voice of a person said to be plotting to commit the aforesaid crime, which he claimed belonged to former DIG Nalaka Silva, had matched the voice of the former DIG who had been requested to give a statement to the CID after the controversial recording implicating him surfaced.

The Government Analyst's report on the voice recording has been handed over to the CID who will present it in court this week. The CID had said former DIG Nalaka Silva will be arrested and he would be questioned at length regarding the alleged plot. (Sujith Hewajulige)