Subscribe

SL Parliament should strengthen its ties with ‘Storting’-PM

2018-10-08 02:32:57
2
1002

Sri Lankan Parliament should strengthen its ties with ‘Storting’ which is the Supreme Legislature of Norway, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

The Prime Minister has expressed these sentiments when a Sri Lankan government delegation led by him met with the Chairperson of Storting Tone Troen on Saturday.

Ms. Troen had lauded Sri Lanka for bringing in laws to ensure more woman representation in politics. She also inquired about the progress it has made in regards to political reforms. Mr. Wickremesinghe had taken the opportunity to brief her about the reforms brought about after the election of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Minister Gamini Wijith Wijayamuni Soyza, MPs Kavinda Jayawardane and Hesha Withanage, Secretary to Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake and Additional Secretary Saman Attaudahetti participated in the tour to the Norwegian Legislative body.

Mr. Wickremesinghe and his delegation had taken flight to the UK thereafter.

  Recommended Articles

CEOs should lead, promote openness, retain humility: N-able Chief

Be it chief execut...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Switch off mobile devices at night

Health Promotion Bur...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Tharjini Sivalingam

The recently conclud...

  Comments - 2

  • Observer Monday, 8 October 2018 09:46

    Is it more relevant than any other pressing need here?

    Reply : 1       11

    Punchi Banda Podiappuhamy Monday, 8 October 2018 12:11

    The country is having more burning issues to settle rather than the PM and President gallivanting around the world wasting the tax payers in unnecessary state visits.

    Reply : 0       8

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty