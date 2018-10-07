One injured in shooting in Raddolugama

2018-10-07 22:12:52

36-year-old man was injured after he was shot at in Raddolugama by two unidentified gunmen this evening, police said.

They said gunmen arrived on a motorbike had opened fire at victim who was waiting outside his motorcar near the play ground of the Raddolugama Housing Scheme around 9pm.

The victim who is a resident of the Raddolugama Housing Scheme has admitted to the Ragama Hospital.

The crime motive is yet to be known and the Raddolugama Police is conducting further investigations. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)