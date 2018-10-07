Kelani River rising: Residents asked to be vigilant

2018-10-07 16:38:32

Residents living downstream on the banks of the Kelani River should be vigilant of rising water levels, the Disaster Management Center said a while ago.

Quoting the water level report issued by the Irrigation Department this afternoon, DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said that the Kelani River has reached alert level.

He said that Colombo, Kelaniya, Kolonnawa, Biyagama and Kaduwela would be affected by the rising water level of the Kelani River. (TK)