Subscribe

Kelani River rising: Residents asked to be vigilant

2018-10-07 16:38:32
0
764

Residents living downstream on the banks of the Kelani River should be vigilant of rising water levels, the Disaster Management Center said a while ago.

Quoting the water level report issued by the Irrigation Department this afternoon, DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said that the Kelani River has reached alert level.

He said that Colombo, Kelaniya, Kolonnawa, Biyagama and Kaduwela would be affected by the rising water level of the Kelani River. (TK)

  Recommended Articles

Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan, meets India in U-19 Asia Cup final on Su

Sri Lanka under 19...

Eoin Morgan and Joe Root help tourists win first warm-up

...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Spinner Kuldeep Ya...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Colombo Music Festival - A day of fun and music

Music festivals are ...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty