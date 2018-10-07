SriLankan named most punctual global airline in September

2018-10-07 13:25:50

SriLankan has achieved the remarkable feat of being named the world’s most punctual airline in the month of September 2018 in the key categories of ‘Global Airlines’ and ‘Major Airlines’, by the flight data analysis company Flightstats.com.

An extraordinary 91.37 percent of SriLankan Airlines’ flights in September 2018 were on time according to an analysis by Flightstats.

Full story