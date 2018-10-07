SriLankan named most punctual global airline in September

SriLankan has achieved the remarkable feat of being named the world’s most punctual airline in the month of September 2018 in the key categories of ‘Global Airlines’ and ‘Major Airlines’, by the flight data analysis company Flightstats.com.
An extraordinary 91.37 percent of SriLankan Airlines’ flights in September 2018 were on time according to an analysis by Flightstats.
Jude Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:18
But no airline can match the gigantic losses like Srilankan incured for the last decade!! Huh!! Unparalleled!!yeah!!
Saman Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:24
See.. Other than nut cases everything is fine. Remove politics and have a good strategy, SriLankan can make profits in no time.
Prem Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:24
Great achievement, always everyone criticised the airline, but overcoming all of the burdens efficient staff eventually achieved this extraordinary milestone. Congratulations.
Saradiel Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:28
Some good news about our national carrier. Its a good airline with good staff but unfortunately with bad management. It is very much like the country and the government. Good country with good talented people but with very bad leaders to manage. Very sad.
srilankan Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:47
if the above site (Flightstats.com) is an accredited entity... Well Done! Atleast something to be happy about SL.
Namal Sunday, 7 October 2018 15:14
If you reduce the number of flights in the fleet some more and appoint another political appointee to the top post and pay him a huge USD salary we can bag all awards including the biggest loss in the industry.
Fazle Sunday, 7 October 2018 15:20
UL meant usually late those days, remarkable improvement.
ravin Sunday, 7 October 2018 17:10
Oh !! what type of instruments they were using to do this calculations? Have they caliber those equipment's correctly?
