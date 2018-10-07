State bank robbed in Moragahahena

A state bank branch at the Gonapola Junction in Moragahahena had been robbed last night, the Police said.
They said two fire arms of the bank were stolen by the robbers.
Police said there were no security guards stationed at the bank during the night and they suspect the robbers had entered the bank on Saturday night during heavy rains.(DS)
Bala Sunday, 7 October 2018 11:28
No security officers in the night - in this day and age is asking for to be robbed. The bank should be held responsible for negligence when Bank making huge profits.the Chief SO should be taken to task for not requesting higher management for good security.
John Gregory Sunday, 7 October 2018 11:45
Even if there were security guards, what can they do. These robbers come with weapons and the security guard has nothing!
Sofia Sunday, 7 October 2018 12:57
I have seen security guards of banks with guns. So you suggest we withdraw all security - is that a solution to save just a few bucks but let crim inals steel millions easily.
Sofia Sunday, 7 October 2018 12:59
There are very many security gadgets in vogue, not all that expensive, that could trigger alarms in case of break-ins.The Banks are very negligent.
IVJ Sunday, 7 October 2018 13:01
Start your investigate with the security guards and cash officer!
Wise Donkey Sunday, 7 October 2018 13:45
Yes, Arjuna robbed the biggest bank in our country smoothly undetected and these guys are robbing the small banks in a crude way............smooth and crude are the difference but the act is the same!
