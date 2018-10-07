Three elephants knocked by train

Three elephants were killed last night after being knocked down by the train traveling along the Batticaloa –Colombo route near Welikanda, the Police said.
They said the train had derailed in the accident and the train services between Colombo and Batticaloa have been disrupted.
Observer Sunday, 7 October 2018 10:27
This is the second time during last two months three elephants were killed in this same route. Is there nobody responsible who can prevent it happening for the third time???
Reply : 1 12
ANTON Sunday, 7 October 2018 11:03
ARE THEY NOT THWARAPPERUMA'S FRIENDS ?
Reply : 5 4
Jaliya Sunday, 7 October 2018 11:49
If this seems no one care ... it probably is true. Our policies and efforts are all for destruction not only the country but also the treasures a country has to preserve.
Reply : 0 9
SENA Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:08
Railway dept Do not rest until you have the last elephant.
Reply : 0 1
Unchikun Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:22
They are resting, that is why the elephants are killed. They will continue to rest even after the last elephant is gone. We can then see them at the Ueno Zoo in Japan.
Reply : 0 0
X-Men Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:31
Don't know what the forest department people and the wild life affairs minister is doing I think we will have to go to another country to see elephants if they don't protect the poor animals and stop killing them wantedly or planned to your concern HON. Minister of wildlife
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.