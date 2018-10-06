Subscribe

Maithri, MR meeting at SLFP MP’s residence

2018-10-06 21:58:34
2
389

A meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had reportedly taken place at a residence of one of the SLFP MPs in Colombo recently, political sources said.

They said the meeting could lead to a change in the political landscape of the country.  However, what was discussed at the meeting is not known.

  Comments - 2

  • Wise Donkey Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:23

    Lokkata raha vedila wagey. One more term at any cost!

    Reply : 0       0

    CLS Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:27

    This time what did they eat ? Definitely not Hoppers. May be Paratha, Thosai, or Pol Roti with Plain Tea.

    Reply : 0       0

