Maithri, MR meeting at SLFP MP’s residence

A meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa had reportedly taken place at a residence of one of the SLFP MPs in Colombo recently, political sources said.
They said the meeting could lead to a change in the political landscape of the country. However, what was discussed at the meeting is not known.
Wise Donkey Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:23
Lokkata raha vedila wagey. One more term at any cost!
Reply : 0 0
CLS Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:27
This time what did they eat ? Definitely not Hoppers. May be Paratha, Thosai, or Pol Roti with Plain Tea.
Reply : 0 0
