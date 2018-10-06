H’tota could become a Chinese military base: Pence

China is using ‘debt diplomacy’ to expand its global influence and Hambantota Port could soon become a forward military base for Beijing’s growing blue-water navy, US Vice President Mike Pence has said on Thursday.
According to PTI, Pence said China was offering hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure loans to governments from Asia to Africa to Europe to even Latin America.
“Yet the terms of those loans are opaque at best, and the benefits flow overwhelmingly to Beijing,” Pence said.
In a foreign policy speech at the Hudson Institute, a top American think-tank, Pence alleged China uses so-called ‘debt diplomacy’ to expand its influence.
“Just ask Sri Lanka, which took on massive debt to let Chinese state companies build a port with questionable commercial value. Two years ago, that country could no longer afford its payments – so Beijing pressured Sri Lanka to deliver the new port directly into Chinese hands. It may soon become a forward military base for China’s growing blue-water navy,” Pence said.
Beijing is also corrupting some nations’ politics by providing direct support to parties and candidates who promise to accommodate China’s strategic objectives, he said.
“Since last year, the Chinese Communist Party has convinced three Latin American nations to sever ties with Taipei and recognise Beijing. These actions threaten the stability of the Taiwan Strait – and the US condemns these actions,” Pence said.
He said while the Trump administration will continue to respect One China Policy, as reflected in the three joint communiques and the Taiwan Relations Act, America will always believe Taiwan’s embrace of democracy shows a better path for all the Chinese people.
“These are only a few of the ways that China has sought to advance its strategic interests across the world, with growing intensity and sophistication. Yet previous administrations all but ignored China’s actions – and in many cases, they abetted them. But those days are over,” Pence asserted.
Under President Trump’s leadership, the US interests have been defended with renewed American strength, he claimed.
acs Saturday, 6 October 2018 21:48
It's all that idiot MR's fault.
Reply : 36 118
Kamal Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:21
Then after the regime changed, why USA didn’t support to MS , RW government to get rid of the China influence ? Why RW didn’t try to lease the port to some body else and pay the debts to China ?
Reply : 36 80
vasaliya Saturday, 6 October 2018 21:49
Seems slit eyed Rajapakse has been earmarked by the US.
Reply : 18 54
Dhammika Sunday, 7 October 2018 15:26
More RAJAPAKSE family members are AMERICAN citizens.
Reply : 0 0
vithura Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:05
For those naive ones who still believe in Chinese benevolence, here is something for them to reflect upon. The main architect of all these would never admit to his blunders, but seeks ways to come back to a position of power, by hook or crook, at the expense of the poor gullible voters.
Reply : 14 67
Thanos Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:20
Oh my! Mike Pence said so? S--t just got real!
Reply : 27 22
Wise Donkey Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:21
The US has well over 500 bases all over the world, lets talk about a country where they don't have a base. Why they worry about us and China.
Reply : 39 77
Ghost Sunday, 7 October 2018 18:37
They don't have one in Sri L:anka hence the tug-o-war!
Reply : 0 0
RP Saturday, 6 October 2018 22:31
Well said Sir!Our leaders are still in denial and our future generations are the ones going to pay heavy price for the “99” years of lease.China got it’s first knock out punch from Pakistan when it outrightly rejected Chinese offer of $14 Billion Loan to build Diamer-Bahsha dam.The critics within Pakistan argued that, this loan would push Pakistan towards a debt trap like SriLanka, Cambodia, Maldives and African nations that borrowed heavily from China.
Reply : 26 46
Dhammika Sunday, 7 October 2018 11:29
99 year lease is better than a total SINNAKKARA sell out ! .
Reply : 6 9
Haramanis Sunday, 7 October 2018 15:24
RP. Please get your facts correct. China is already funding the CPEC - under the Belt and Road Initiative including many hydro projects. More recently Chinese companies have come forward with proposals for funding the Daimer-Basha Dam.
Reply : 0 0
Bota Sunday, 7 October 2018 13:18
Mr Pence you all cornered us at UNHR for the last ten years but China and Japan really helped us. But you now shedding tears like a Wolf saying the Goat is getting wet in the rain.
Reply : 0 0
King Mihiraj Sunday, 7 October 2018 14:34
So what's your problem, you are having basses in countries all over the world !
Reply : 0 0
