SLFP should cut off ties with UNP before mulling over tie-up with JO: MR

2018-10-05 23:02:12

Referring to speculations about the Joint Opposition planning to join hands with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) led by President Maithripala Sirisena, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa today said the SLFP should first break ties with the United National Party (UNP) and subsequently they could consider such a tie-up.

Addressing the media following an event held in Colombo, former president Rajapaksa said they would not support the SLFP while they are with the UNP and added that no agreement had been made reached between the joint opposition and the SLFP in this regard.

When inquired whether he discussed these matter with President Sirisena, Mr. Rajapaksa said they had held several discussions earlier.

Meanwhile, he said the Police had now become a corrupt department and added that it was similar to the underworld.

“The underworld will not be curbed as long as this government is in power. The underworld nowadays have the sponsorship of the government. The government is protecting IGP Pujith Jayasundara even though some serious allegations have been levelled against him,” he said.

“Not only the IGP, but the government would also protect any state officer as its responsibility,” he added. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)