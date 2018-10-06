Mitigating economic, political crises: UPFA committee to work out strategies

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) led by President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a committee to work out the steps to be taken to mitigate the current political and economic crises in Sri Lanka and submit a report in a week, a party official said yesterday.
The UPFA executive committee met on Thursday. Its main constituent party is the SLFP.
Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP) leader and MP Dinesh Gunawardane, who attended the meeting, told Daily Mirror that the committee comprised representatives from the UPFA allies.
He said the alleged plot to assassinate President Sirisena and former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was also discussed at the meeting.
“The committee will study how to conduct the elections to the provincial councils as early as possible along with other issues such as the economic crisis and the political crisis. It will report to the executive committee in a week,” the MP said.
Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera and Transport Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva represent the SLFP. The others are, Ceylon Workers’ Congress leader Arumugam Thondaman, National Congress leader A.L.M. Athaullah, former Ministers S.B. Dissanayake and Susil Premajayantha.
Representatives from the two smaller parties -- Desa Vimukthi Janatha Party and the Sri Lanka Mahajana Party are also in the committee. (Kelum Bandara)
dulan Saturday, 6 October 2018 08:43
Oh my God at last solutions to the countries problems!
Reply : 8 1
anil Saturday, 6 October 2018 08:46
Country faces economic crisis but, banks in Sri Lanka are making more profits as billions, poor person of this country become poor, 1st of all stop banks unnessary charges from the customers such as less balance charges etc.. who gave powers to rob money from the customers account.
Reply : 0 10
