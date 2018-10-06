Norway lauds SL's reconciliation efforts

2018-10-06 06:55:15

Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide yesterday praised Sri Lanka's efforts in bringing about reconciliation and said the country had set an example to the whole world.

She said this when she met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the visiting delegation.

The Prime Minister’s office said Ms. Soreide pledged Norway’s fullest support for Sri Lanka’s reconciliation efforts and that both parties had highlighted the need for improving economic, political and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

She pledged Norway’s support for the development of Sri Lanka's fisheries sector and the proposed University of Police and Crime.

Meanwhile, Ms. Soreide in a twitter message said that at the meeting with Premier Wickremesinghe, she discussed the importance of continuing political and economic reforms in Sri Lanka, bilateral ties between the two countries and Sri Lanka's engagements with the UN. (Yohan Perera)