Norway lauds SL's reconciliation efforts

Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide yesterday praised Sri Lanka's efforts in bringing about reconciliation and said the country had set an example to the whole world.
She said this when she met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the visiting delegation.
The Prime Minister’s office said Ms. Soreide pledged Norway’s fullest support for Sri Lanka’s reconciliation efforts and that both parties had highlighted the need for improving economic, political and diplomatic ties between the two countries.
She pledged Norway’s support for the development of Sri Lanka's fisheries sector and the proposed University of Police and Crime.
Meanwhile, Ms. Soreide in a twitter message said that at the meeting with Premier Wickremesinghe, she discussed the importance of continuing political and economic reforms in Sri Lanka, bilateral ties between the two countries and Sri Lanka's engagements with the UN. (Yohan Perera)
Barry Saturday, 6 October 2018 07:31
Just missed the Nobel peace prize.
Reply : 0 0
ANTON Saturday, 6 October 2018 07:48
NO WAY .............
Reply : 0 0
Expatriate Saturday, 6 October 2018 07:59
Norway is a powerless tiny country in Europe and Sri Lanka providing it with the opportunity to behave like a major power. Every year Norway sends a big Christmas tree to Britain , which is placed in the Trafalgar Square in London,as a mark of thanks for the help it received from Britain during the Second World War.
Reply : 0 0
DPerera Saturday, 6 October 2018 10:04
Norway has only 5 million people but it has 1 trillion $ in its future fund based on per capita savings it is the richest country in the world. How much SL has saved for future?
Reply : 0 0
Jude Saturday, 6 October 2018 09:08
Hey Norway cooperated traitorously with the enemy !! We forgive you!! We also learnt a lesson never allow you guys to screw us again!! Yeah, we can't let our forgiveness become foolishness!!!??
Reply : 0 0
