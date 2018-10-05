Falling tree kills man, injures two in Kadugannawa

2018-10-05 17:50:04

A 40-year-old man was killed and two others injured when a tree fell on the shop that they were in, at Kadugannawa this evening, Police said.

The deceased identified as Kelum Kumara is reported to have died on admission to the Kadugannawa Hospital.

Several shops were badly damaged from the tree falling on them. (Sheain Fernandopulle)