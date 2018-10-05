US investments can save nations like SL from debt traps: US

Investments backed by the US government provide a financially-sound alternative to state-led solutions which lead nations like Sri Lanka into debt traps, a top US government official said.
Executive Vice President of the US Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), David Bohigian, who visited Sri Lanka from October 3 to 5, said OPIC was committed to supporting projects that promote free and open societies while adhering to strong environmental and labour standards.
“We look forward to partnering with Sri Lanka and other regional allies to identify opportunities for investment in ports and other infrastructure, which will fuel sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and leave countries better off,” he said adding Sri Lanka is a hub of maritime activity in the Indian Ocean and serves a vital role in the global economy.
The US Embassy said in a statement that OPIC, the US government’s development finance institution, has invested $118 million in Sri Lanka and currently has almost $20 million invested across four projects.
It said the visiting US delegation met Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera as well as representatives of American businesses active in the Sri Lankan market.
Meanwhile, Chargé d'affaires Robert Hilton said they were working with the Sri Lankan government to ensure that American companies were given the opportunity to compete for government tenders and that tenders were conducted fairly and free from corruption.
He said the US was the single largest export market for “Made in Sri Lanka” garments. “We would like to grow US exports to Sri Lanka, from agricultural products to manufactured goods to software and entertainment,” Mr. Hilton said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
Unchikun Friday, 5 October 2018 18:42
Did our prime minister during a overseas visit say Sri Lanka was not in a debt trap?
Reply : 3 8
Hiran Gunawardena Friday, 5 October 2018 19:01
Us take countries to ransome with debt trap. Can you name single country US has helped to get out of debt TRAP?????????
Reply : 4 6
gammini Friday, 5 October 2018 19:10
Decoding the American message “Our white European brothers ruled this island and its natives for 400 years and even changed 10% of its population to accept our white superiority and embrace our own religion. And now this yellow skinned Chinese are getting involved in our former possession which we are not going to accept at all”.
Reply : 2 9
Harini Friday, 5 October 2018 19:11
US or China to take over SL? A race to the finish. This is nothing but small nations becoming embroiled in the geopolitical insecurities and imbalance of power perpetuated through economics in the name of neo liberal policies by the world's power-hungry superpowers. And our foolish leadership thinks it's a compliment.
Reply : 0 4
Martin Milton Friday, 5 October 2018 19:19
ONE MOST UNSAVOURY Sri Lankan person spoiling the image of another here. Let us hope the the GOSL does NOT follow any advice given by the person who sold his Motherland in the UN. Venturing into financial dealings with US would be like walking into a willing 'end of the road to Sri Lanka's independence with the fragmentation of Sri Lanka finally', which this Ministerial traitor will gleefully promote. MM
Reply : 4 2
Hadam Friday, 5 October 2018 19:29
Thanks but no thanks. We are better off with China. American and Europeans took so much natural resources from Africa but what did they give back, Look at Chinese giving back by building African infrastructure.
Reply : 4 2
Outta Gemunu Friday, 5 October 2018 19:33
Given the huge debt burden SL has to China, due to the MR regime's incompetence, and the pitiful state of our Nationalized industries such as the Railways, national airline, water supply (inadequate, underinvested and aging). SL needs investment from outside to rebuild itself as a modern nation. Why not US investment if it improves position.
Reply : 4 5
