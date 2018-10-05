Man shot dead in Angoda

2018-10-05 16:40:41

A 33-year-old man who was walking along the road at Mulleriyawa in Angoda was shot dead this afternoon, Police said.

He was shot by two unidentified gunmen who came on a motorbike.

The man had died on admission to the Mulleriyawa Hospital.

Police said the victim was identified as Tharaka Iroshana Perera, a resident of Kalapaluwawa, Rajagiriya.

They said investigations were being carried out by the Mulleriyawa Police.

The body is at the Mulleriyawa hospital mortuary. (Sheain Fernandopulle)