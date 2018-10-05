Man shot dead in Angoda

A 33-year-old man who was walking along the road at Mulleriyawa in Angoda was shot dead this afternoon, Police said.
He was shot by two unidentified gunmen who came on a motorbike.
The man had died on admission to the Mulleriyawa Hospital.
Police said the victim was identified as Tharaka Iroshana Perera, a resident of Kalapaluwawa, Rajagiriya.
They said investigations were being carried out by the Mulleriyawa Police.
The body is at the Mulleriyawa hospital mortuary. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
