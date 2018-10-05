SC rejects Gnanasara Thera’s appeal

Ven. GalagodaaththeGnanasara Thera’s appeal on his sentencing was rejected by majority of Supreme Court judges today.
Lord Wolfstein Friday, 5 October 2018 15:33
Show this criminal in prison clothes and do not address him as Venerable and Thera. This man is an insult to Buddhism.
Reply : 0 0
Samayang Friday, 5 October 2018 15:45
End of the road. See you after couple of years.
Reply : 0 0
mugunthan Friday, 5 October 2018 15:45
GOOD, LESSON TO OTHERS
Reply : 0 0
Sunil Friday, 5 October 2018 15:48
Serves him right.
Reply : 0 0
