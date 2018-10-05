Subscribe

SC rejects Gnanasara Thera’s appeal

2018-10-05 14:43:25
4
685

Ven. GalagodaaththeGnanasara Thera’s appeal on his sentencing was rejected by majority of Supreme Court judges today.

  Comments - 4

  • Lord Wolfstein Friday, 5 October 2018 15:33

    Show this criminal in prison clothes and do not address him as Venerable and Thera. This man is an insult to Buddhism.

    Reply : 0       0

    Samayang Friday, 5 October 2018 15:45

    End of the road. See you after couple of years.

    Reply : 0       0

    mugunthan Friday, 5 October 2018 15:45

    GOOD, LESSON TO OTHERS

    Reply : 0       0

    Sunil Friday, 5 October 2018 15:48

    Serves him right.

    Reply : 0       0

