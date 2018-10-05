Head-on collision kills two

2018-10-05 13:01:51

Two men were killed and another injured when a private bus and three-wheeler collided head-on at Hanwella on the Colombo-Awissawella main road this morning, Police said.

Police said the injured, two men of belonging to the same family, were admitted to the Padukka Divisional Hospital and that they had succumbed to their injuries soon after.

The deceased were identified as 80-year-old Uduwarage Elaris Silva and 44-year-old Uduwarage Prasanna Kumara Silva of Hanwella.

The driver of the private bus has been arrested and the Hanwella Police are conducting further investigations.