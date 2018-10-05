Ex-Korean President jailed for 15 years on corruption charges

Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak was jailed by the Seoul Central District Court for 15 years for corruption, the Reuters reported today.
Lee, who was in office from 2008 to 2013, is the fourth former South Korean president to be jailed, with his successor Park Geun-hye imprisoned for her role in a separate corruption scandal that toppled her from power in early 2017 and also led to jail time for Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee.
Lee Myung-bak faced charges that he accepted around $10 million in illegal funds from institutions like Samsung and his own intelligence service, fuelling ongoing concerns over the cozy ties between government and business leaders.
The Court found Lee guilty of embezzlement of about 24.6 billion won ($21.77 million) from a private auto parts maker headed by his brother, and accepting bribes from Samsung and others, fining Lee 13 billion won in addition to the jail sentence.
“Such actions from the president, the head of state and the leader of the executive branch, can be severely condemned as it does not stop at violating the fairness and integrity of the presidential office but undermines trust in the entire public office,” Judge Chung Kye-sun said.
Lee, 76, has denied any wrongdoing, saying the investigation that led to the trial was politically motivated “revenge” by current President Moon Jae-in, who came to office vowing to clean house after the Park scandal and who has previously criticized Lee over an investigation into another former president, Roh Moo-hyun.
goonbag Friday, 5 October 2018 12:55
This is scenario,sri Lankan's dream of becoming reality. But sadly it will never happen.
sobers Friday, 5 October 2018 12:59
Will it ever happen in Sr lanka? Never ever!
Jude Friday, 5 October 2018 13:02
Hey MR take notes!!????
Dee Friday, 5 October 2018 13:16
A dream Sri Lankans will never have!
Ceylon Friday, 5 October 2018 13:16
when mahinda and sirisena go to jail???.
Flanker Friday, 5 October 2018 13:59
Why Mahinda !! there are many others who robbed the country in broad daylight. There is no proof found of any shortcomings from MR.
Colomo man Friday, 5 October 2018 13:27
When will our Former President ?Colombo Man
Ruwan Friday, 5 October 2018 13:27
Ceylon what about Ranil via DM Android App
Mandy Friday, 5 October 2018 13:38
Oh for that day when this type of justice prevails where judiciary does not put off cases for months on end, will such a day dawn for Sri Lanka. We can only live in hope.
Zub Friday, 5 October 2018 13:44
This is justice, lot for SL to learn from them. Only in SL it takes decades to finish a case and then we boast that our judiciary is independent and quick in dispensing cases.
lkboy Friday, 5 October 2018 13:45
Now that is Good governance, our guys could learn.
Mandayan Friday, 5 October 2018 14:03
As soon as you lost the election, you should have become and MP... What a blunder?
suresh Friday, 5 October 2018 14:27
do they have a Merchant Ward in Korean hospital
Ceylon Friday, 5 October 2018 14:38
this is the third president of south korea went to jail for corruptions.srilanka has two presidents and two prime ministerts waiting for jail.it is matter of time and matter of honest person become president to carry out justice.
