Grade 5 Scholarship Exam top rankers

2018-10-05 10:53:42
Bumith Methnul Vithanage of Somaweera Chandrasiri Vidyalaya, Piliyandala and K. Sanupa Dimath Perera of St. Mary’s Maha Vidyalaya, Veyangoda topped the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination with 199 marks.

H. Senuji Akithma Hettiarachchi of Reggie Ranatunga Primary Vidyalaya in Minuwangoda, M. Thigalolibavan of Jaffna Hindu Primary School and N. Nathy of Chavakachcheri Hindu Primary School ranked second with 198 marks.

Meanwhile, B. Harithikhansuja of Sivapuram Primary School, Vavuniya scored 197 marks and ranked third place.

  Comments - 1

  • Yahiya Friday, 5 October 2018 10:58

    Please do not publish the name. Get psychiatrist advise.

    Reply : 8       9

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
