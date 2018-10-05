Grade 5 Scholarship Exam top rankers

2018-10-05 10:53:42

Bumith Methnul Vithanage of Somaweera Chandrasiri Vidyalaya, Piliyandala and K. Sanupa Dimath Perera of St. Mary’s Maha Vidyalaya, Veyangoda topped the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination with 199 marks.

H. Senuji Akithma Hettiarachchi of Reggie Ranatunga Primary Vidyalaya in Minuwangoda, M. Thigalolibavan of Jaffna Hindu Primary School and N. Nathy of Chavakachcheri Hindu Primary School ranked second with 198 marks.

Meanwhile, B. Harithikhansuja of Sivapuram Primary School, Vavuniya scored 197 marks and ranked third place.