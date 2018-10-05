Boralesgamuwa accident: Police confirms lady doctor was drunk

2018-10-05 07:04:05

The police yesterday reaffirmed their earlier claim that the female specialist doctor, who was involved in an accident at Boralesgamuwa in which an IP was killed, was indeed under the influence of liquor at the time.

DIG in charge of Traffic Ajith Rohana said yesterday the police had conducted the breathalyser test following the accident and the test was positive. “More than 80 milligrammes of liquor was found to be in her blood stream. The doctor had been attending a party prior to the accident. The police have recorded statements from several individuals at the party," he said.

We have also obtained CCTV footage of the party. If needed we will produced this footage in court as evidence,” he said in response to a question asked at a press briefing held at the Law and Order Ministry.

DIG Rohana said if any doctor claims that there was no smell of liquor had emanated from the female doctor without conducting a proper examination, it is of no value. “The least they should have done was to conduct a laboratory test within a few hours of the accident,” he said.

According to the Supreme Court ruling in two previous cases, the court had ruled that only a breathalyser test or a blood test conducted in a laboratory can confirm whether an individual was under the influence of liquor or not, the DIG explained.

An Inspector of Police (IP) attached to the Police Field Force Headquarters was killed and his wife and two children were injured in a head-on collision involving the female doctor’s jeep in Boralesgamuwa on September 30.

The female doctor was arrested over the accident and remanded until October 9. She had also sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital under police custody. (Darshana Sanjeewa)