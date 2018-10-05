Boralesgamuwa accident: Police confirms lady doctor was drunk

The police yesterday reaffirmed their earlier claim that the female specialist doctor, who was involved in an accident at Boralesgamuwa in which an IP was killed, was indeed under the influence of liquor at the time.
DIG in charge of Traffic Ajith Rohana said yesterday the police had conducted the breathalyser test following the accident and the test was positive. “More than 80 milligrammes of liquor was found to be in her blood stream. The doctor had been attending a party prior to the accident. The police have recorded statements from several individuals at the party," he said.
We have also obtained CCTV footage of the party. If needed we will produced this footage in court as evidence,” he said in response to a question asked at a press briefing held at the Law and Order Ministry.
DIG Rohana said if any doctor claims that there was no smell of liquor had emanated from the female doctor without conducting a proper examination, it is of no value. “The least they should have done was to conduct a laboratory test within a few hours of the accident,” he said.
According to the Supreme Court ruling in two previous cases, the court had ruled that only a breathalyser test or a blood test conducted in a laboratory can confirm whether an individual was under the influence of liquor or not, the DIG explained.
An Inspector of Police (IP) attached to the Police Field Force Headquarters was killed and his wife and two children were injured in a head-on collision involving the female doctor’s jeep in Boralesgamuwa on September 30.
The female doctor was arrested over the accident and remanded until October 9. She had also sustained injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital under police custody. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
Unchikun Friday, 5 October 2018 10:20
Nice. Waiting eagerly for comments from the GMOA.
Reply : 3 19
Sunil Friday, 5 October 2018 10:40
These injuries are there only in the imagination of the doctors treating her. Shame of the medical profession.
Reply : 3 18
Mandayan Friday, 5 October 2018 10:59
I said nothing!!
Reply : 1 4
RD Friday, 5 October 2018 11:01
Police officers are not doctors and only a doctor is authorized confirm whether a person is drunk or not. Outcome of this case may cause huge issue in drink driving cases. If the doctor present her case properly and win, it may prove that breathalyser test is inaccurate and cannot use to punish people.
Reply : 25 7
