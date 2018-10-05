JO vows to defeat 2019 budget and form interim govt.

2018-10-05 06:18:26

The joint opposition would pool all its power to defeat the budget 2019 and form an interim government until the general election scheduled to be held in late 2019, with Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister under President Maithripala Sirisena, SLFP rebel group frontliner and former Minister S.B.Dissanayaka said yesterday.

He said that all progressive forces including members of the Tamil and Muslim political parties and a section of the UNP who were disappointed and dejected over the policies of the UNP and party leader would be invited to join the interim government.

The SLPP led by Mahinda Rajapaksa would be the leading party of the proposed interim government, he added.

When pointed out by the Daily Mirror that there was a risk of SLFP members including Mahinda Rajapaksa losing their parliamentary seat if they sought SLPP membership, Mr. Dissanayaka said it could be sorted out as the new interim government would be formed under President Sirisena with Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister.

‘The main objective of forming an interim government is to save the country and nation from this calamity. The economy is in shatters. Exports have been slowed. Rupee is depreciating daily and prices of all commodities rising with no control. Not only the low income families but the lower middle class is also trying to make ends meet. We try to put an end to this predicament faced by people and give them some relief. We have the full support for the interim government from the MEP led by Dinesh Gunawardana, Democratic Left Front led by Vasudeva Nanayakkara, National Freedom Front led by Wimal Weerawansa, Pivithuru Hela Urumaya led by Udaya Gmmanpila, Ceylon Workers Congress led by Arumugam Thondaman and somany other Muslim and atamil parties,” he stressed.

However, Mr. Dissanayaka admitted that Mr. Wickremesinghe was a shrewd and seasoned politician with a clear economic vision but his advisors are outdated and have no new ideas. It was because of their policies that brought Mr. Wickremesinghe’s downfall in 2004. (Sandun A Jayaskera)