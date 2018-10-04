IGP should resign until probe completed: Ranjan

2018-10-04 22:15:12

IGP Pujith Jayasundara should resign from his post at least till investigations into the allegations levelled against him are completed, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake said today.

The Deputy Minister said this in response to a question raised by a journalist when he arrived at the CID to testify on a complaint lodged by him against the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, which he alleges had obtained money from the Perpetual Treasuries Limited.

“The IGP should resign at least till investigations are completed. He should not wait until the President or the Prime Minister asks him to do it. I will not defend any high-ranking police officer if he or she had done something wrong," he said. (Yohan Perera)