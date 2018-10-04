Subscribe

IGP should resign until probe completed: Ranjan

2018-10-04 22:15:12
0
310

IGP Pujith Jayasundara should resign from his post at least till investigations into the allegations levelled against him are completed, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake said today.

The Deputy Minister said this in response to a question raised by a journalist when he arrived at the CID to testify on a complaint lodged by him against the Bar Association of Sri Lanka, which he alleges had obtained money from the Perpetual Treasuries Limited.

“The IGP should resign at least till investigations are completed. He should not wait until the President or the Prime Minister asks him to do it. I will not defend any high-ranking police officer if he or she had done something wrong," he said. (Yohan Perera)

  Recommended Articles

'He will be missed' – Morgan hails Strauss' role in England's white-

Eoin Morgan, the E...

ICC investigates 'serious allegations of corruption in cricket’ in

...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Underprivileged kids get a chance at education

Tucked away next to ...

Some slots missing in the Lankan cricket jigsaw

Cricket in Sri Lan...

Colombo Music Festival - A day of fun and music

Music festivals are ...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty