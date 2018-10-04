Have to follow procedure if Nalaka is to be arrested: Minister

2018-10-04 19:38:22

Legal and judicial procedures have to be followed if DIG Nalaka De Silva is to be arrested, Law and Order Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara today said.

Responding to a question at a news briefing as to why the DIG has not been arrested yet, the minister said there were ongoing investigations and the progress of them have to be submitted to courts.

DIG Nalaka De Silva is alleged to have been involved in an assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Minister Maddumabandara said there was an ongoing investigation over the incident and that action would be taken only after a court ruling.

He said reports compiled on the voice samples of both DIG Nalaka De Silva and Anti-Corruption Movement Director Namal Kumara will be produced in Courts by the Government Analyst within three days.

“Further action would be taken following the instructions of the Attorney General,” he said.

Commenting on investigation on IGP Pujith Jayasundara, the minister said that the committee appointed to probe the allegation had record statement from the IGP and the report would be submitted soon.

“ I will briefed the next cabinet meeting about the investigation and also about the Police reforms,” he said.

He said an investigation into a Inspector General of Police is being carried out after 30 years.

Ministry Secretary Padmasiri Jayamanna said the National Police Commission can only take action against the police officers below the IGP and the NPC has no authority to take action on the IGP.

Deputy Minister of Law and Order Nalin Bandara Jayamaha, Senor DIG Nandana Munasinghe, STF Commandant M.R.F. Latheef, Northern Province Senior DIG Roshan Fernando, Police Narcotic Bureau DIG Sajeewa Medawatta, DIG Ajith Rohana, Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara also attended the press briefing. (Darshana Sanjeewa)