JO alleges govt. behind Digana violence

2018-10-04 15:40:34

The Joint Opposition (JO) today alleged it is now being revealed that some government forces had a hand behind the communal violence in Digana, Kandy earlier this year, as claimed recently by the Anti-Corruption Movement.

JO MP Shehan Semasinghe told a news conference that as revealed there was an alleged assassination plot on President Maithripala Sirisena and former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa whereby some more revelations had been made on communal violence in Digana.

“It was revealed that some top officials of the Police were behind this incident. Accordingly, it can be believed that the government is behind it. The circumstances are similar with regard to the violence in Aluthgama in 2014,” he said.

“The government is using such ‘third class politics’ to win elections whilst attempting to create racial disturbances in society,” he added.

He also said the government was maintaining a lethargic policy with regard to the investigations on the alleged assassination plot despite it being a serious matter where several senior police officers had been allegedly involved.

Meanwhile, he alleged the underworld had become the guardian of the government and added there was rapid increase in crimes during past two years.

“There had been more than 290 killings in 2017 whilst more than 325 killings were reported in 2018. Around 1,900 drug related serious cases were reported in last nine months of 2018 too. There is no justifiable response from the Police with this regard,” he said. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)

Video by Sanjeewa