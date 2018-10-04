Banda wounded in shootout with Police in Athurugiriya

2018-10-04 13:14:31

An underworld member known as Asitha alias Banda had been wounded in a shootout with Police Organized Crimes Officers in Athurugiriya this afternoon, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

He said the suspect had opened fire at the Police Officers when they tried to arrest him near the Steel Corporation Ground.

The suspect was injured when the Police officers returned fire. He was admitted to the Oruwela Hospital.(Darshana Sanjeewa)