'Banda' wounded in shootout with Police in Athurugiriya

2018-10-04 13:14:31
5
3148

An underworld member known as Asitha alias Banda had been wounded in a shootout with Police Organized Crimes Officers in Athurugiriya this afternoon, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

He said the suspect had opened fire at the Police Officers when they tried to arrest him near the Steel Corporation Ground.

The suspect was injured when the Police officers returned fire. He was admitted to the Oruwela Hospital.(Darshana Sanjeewa)

 

Video by Buddhika Kumarasiri

  Comments - 5

  • ANTON Thursday, 4 October 2018 13:26

    NOT WOUNDED, HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN KILLED.

    Reply : 0       10

    Tharaka Thursday, 4 October 2018 14:09

    Just use another bullet bought on public expenses on him please

    Reply : 0       15

    Waco Thursday, 4 October 2018 14:56

    Take him out to see where he had hidden the weapons.

    Reply : 0       18

    Asanka De Silva Thursday, 4 October 2018 15:51

    No Police will not kill him as he is one of the henchmen of "Madhush"

    Reply : 1       7

    ravin Thursday, 4 October 2018 18:56

    Under ground figure? No mercy we must sent them underground.

    Reply : 0       2

