Sergeant who went berserk in Thebuwana remanded

2018-10-04 10:45:36

The Sergeant, who was arrested following his violent behavior armed with a T-56 in the Thebuwana area yesterday, was remanded until October 9 after he was produced before the Mathugama Magistrate Court today.

The sergeant, attached to the Thebuwana Police Station, was furious to learn that the lorry driver he arrested on September 29th for transporting sand sans a permit, was not going to be produced in court yesterday as scheduled after allegedly orders of the police hierarchy. He had then grabbed his service T-56 rifle and started behaving in a violent manner.