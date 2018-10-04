Sergeant who went berserk in Thebuwana remanded

The Sergeant, who was arrested following his violent behavior armed with a T-56 in the Thebuwana area yesterday, was remanded until October 9 after he was produced before the Mathugama Magistrate Court today.
The sergeant, attached to the Thebuwana Police Station, was furious to learn that the lorry driver he arrested on September 29th for transporting sand sans a permit, was not going to be produced in court yesterday as scheduled after allegedly orders of the police hierarchy. He had then grabbed his service T-56 rifle and started behaving in a violent manner.
Unchikun Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:59
On the footsteps of his master. No discipline.
Reply : 12 7
Sanoj Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:02
Berserk? Seems like one of the few people who will stand up for what is right anymore.
Reply : 0 49
lankan Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:29
did the right thing wrong way. he must be punished for his behavior but his accusations against the top brass must be investigated thoroughly.
Reply : 1 44
Papa Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:52
He should have been promoted while OIC need to be suspended until a inquiry
Reply : 0 8
Hamid Thursday, 4 October 2018 13:02
I hope other officers too take a leaf
Reply : 1 7
