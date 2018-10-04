Unfortunate and unfair to say UN resolution an interference: UK

UK’s Minister of State for Asia-Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Mark Field, ahead of a visit to Sri Lanka, said that it is ‘unfortunate’ and ‘unfair’ to represent the Geneva resolution as interference by the international community in Sri Lanka’s domestic affairs.
The UK Minister’s visit follows President Maitripala Sirisena’s speech last week at the UN General Assembly where he urged the international community to allow Sri Lankan people to solve their problems on their own and as an independent country it did not want any foreign power to exert influence on it.
UK’s Minister Mark Field who will be arriving in the country this evening said in an op-ed article to the Daily Mirror: “There are also those who like to represent the Geneva resolution in particular as interference by the international community in Sri Lanka’s domestic affairs. This is unfortunate and unfair. The UK, along with many other friends of Sri Lanka, continues to warmly endorse the government’s principled decision to co-sponsor a resolution that provides a valuable framework for peacebuilding and reconciliation.”
“Next March the UNHRC will assess the progress Sri Lanka has made. In Colombo I will be urging the government to drive forward its reconciliation efforts with a clear plan for delivery, and offering the UK’s steadfast support for their efforts,” he said.
“So what will I be focusing on specifically when in Colombo this week?
“Finding the truth is fundamental. The experience of countries that have recovered – or are recovering – from conflict around the world is that this is essential to restoring real confidence among communities, between citizens and the armed forces, and between voters and governments. To this end, I would like to see much more progress on national accountability and truth-seeking mechanisms that Sri Lanka committed to in 2015.
"The Prevention of Terrorism Act is something I am regularly asked about by the diaspora and others here in the UK. We would like to see it replaced, as part of wider security sector reform, with a new Counter-Terrorism Act which meets international standards. I am glad that the UK has been able to share its experiences in this area.
"There is also an ongoing process to consider reform to important provisions of the Constitution, including devolution of political authority. I hope that a way forward can be found on this central issue."
Tinkiriya Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:34
"International community" is made up of not only of western countries but from those of the East as well. May be the minister can enlighten as to how the LTTE, a declared terrorist organization can hoist their flag brazenly in countries of the West including the UK. .
Lord Wolfstein Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:01
Do you think Western Countries will risk the health or lives of their police just to confiscate LTTE flags at demonstrations? The LTTE is too unimportant for that.
VJ Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:02
An elected government should not be comparing itself with a terrorist organization.
To whom you fooling Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:01
We r playing reasons. LTTE is over. Now get on live AMMICABLY. Jobs
Kana Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:41
Uk made a huge mistake in 1948 when independence given to Ceylon. Like india n Pakistan they should have made independence of two states. Now they have responsibility to go in action. Killing or disappearing 175000 people withing a short period not a domestic affairs
Jude Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:11
Hey Kana, you're pulling numbers from thin air!! From where the hell did you get these numbers!!?? If you claim about the alleged numbers!, you should back them on based on something!!??
kanagarathnam Thursday, 4 October 2018 14:44
Kana where did you pick up this incredible figure of 175000. does that include the 68000 innocont civilians killed by your kinf Praba .
Citizen Proud Thursday, 4 October 2018 17:00
Kana clan was better off during colonial era, Kana clan foul cry when true justice restored!
VJ Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:58
International organizations are made up of member states. When a country signs up to be a member of that organization, it agrees to abide by the charters and guide lines of the organizations. Sri Lanka co-sponsered a resolution and later claiming the international community is interfearing is stupidity. I agree with the minister of the UK.
Jude Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:23
Hey VJ, former British PM Tony Blair was liable with the findings from Chilcot inquiry that Blair misused his powers and went onto mislead British Parliament to support Americans to invaid iraq for WMD !!! And that invation comitted crimes against humanity and scores of atrocities!! Now what have U.K. Or UN done anything about it!?? What kind of HYPOCRISY is that!???
Unfortunate’ and ‘unfair’ Thursday, 4 October 2018 14:15
WILL HE VOICE AN OPINION ON WHY UNCLE SAM IS NOT IN THIS BAND WAGON - uncle sam is a coward - commit all crimes and remain un answerable.
SELECTIVE OPINIONS Thursday, 4 October 2018 16:29
"WILL HE VOICE AN OPINION" - no sir - birds of a feather flock together - and invade " do regime changes etc in any country they wish - and to hell with human rights.
Jaliya Thursday, 4 October 2018 17:31
Jude, Are you implying that removal of a dictator and a fanatic who used chemical and biological weapons against his own people and children was wrong ? Regardless whether there were WMD or not execution of a dangerous regime was a blessing to their people. A good lesson for sri lanka ... look back to the world history and get-on with the signed treaty. If someone gives you a check for the services or goods provided and later request you that the check be exchanged to another with lesser value do you agree to that ?
PC Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:42
These preachers live in countries plagued by terrorism
A Patabendige Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:49
UK betrayed all its allies from the Arabs to the French to create a world problem in the Middle East.It supported a criminal war against Iraq and helped destroy Libya.It looted by colonizing among many others SL. It has no morals in its inter action with Asian countries.Field should not waste tax payers money visiting SL.
Cyril Wimalasena Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:09
why not IRLAND TO BE FREE AND JOIND TO THE EU?THAT IS UK DEMOCRACY?
Sambo Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:02
Dear Sir, just want to know why the entire western world is harping on atrocities said to have been committed in Sri Lanka so legally and turn on a blind eye to countries that are committing atrocities on a daily basis.
Ari Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:09
Mind your damn business Mr Minister. By the way when will Britain pay reparations to Sri Lanka for invading, looting and massacres carried out here.
Gamaya Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:18
Hi Mark, Why do you not so boldly as this comment regarding Mr Trump and his threats to the International Criminal Court. Oh you spineless hypocrites!
PATHS Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:57
TAMIL SPEAKING PEOPLE R VERY HAPPYWITH PROGRESS MADE SO FAR.IT IS SLOW BUT STEADY.WE WISH PRESIDENT MAITRIPALA SIRISENA
Nuwan Thursday, 4 October 2018 13:41
"...that provides a valuable framework for peace building and reconciliation..." This is a total misconception. The Resolution may have been brought forward with good intentions, but at the grass root level the measure is perceived as an instrument to punish the veterans, who are well respected by the public. Hence it is more of a threat to reconciliation than a support.
dingiri Thursday, 4 October 2018 15:00
The most urgent crises in the world today are Syria and Yemen. In Syria the UK via MI6 armed and trained oponents of Assad in order to destabilise that country. They sell planes and bombs to Saudi Arabia so they can bomb and starve the Yemini people. How about some accountability for that first?
Nesam Thursday, 4 October 2018 15:07
Brothers and sisters! You should know by now; The White man does not care that he's seen as hypocritical. Do as I say, not as I do, is their mantra. ''White is Right'' as far as their concerned.
Don Thursday, 4 October 2018 16:09
I love the UK, but their politicians are a joke. The only reason they make such statements is to please the majority Tamils that reside in England, and get votes from them. There is no other reason why they want to find the 'truth'. Furthermore, separation of Sri Lanka, like what happened between India and Pakistan, would be the worst thing for our country. We're all brothers and sisters, stronger together.
neil alvis Thursday, 4 October 2018 16:45
its not surprisng that the subjugated, subservienet mentality of english speaking colombon ******* and ********** surface at this forum - daily mirror. still the vassals of british baboon suffer from this inferiority complex.. anglo saxons are the worst criminals on this planet who have created a mess of this world to eventually sell their weapons. they dont practice what they preach and bully weak countries. they meet often secretly to manipulaate the world.
Gayan Thursday, 4 October 2018 18:55
It is unfortunate and unfair that no resolution on any crimes commited by UK and other western nations too.
