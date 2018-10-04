Dr. De Silva appointed acting National Policies and Economic Affairs Minister

National Policies and Economic Affairs State Minister Dr. Harsha De Silva has been appointed as the acting Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs by President Maithripala Sirisena during the absence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Premier Wickremesinghe, is currently on an official visit to Norway and the UK until next Wednesday.
Pradeep Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:16
The comment that I wanted to say is coming as too toxic to post. You can imagine what it is.
Reply : 2 11
MADUKRM22 Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:19
Has chosen the correct person. He should have been the Finance Minister as well.
Reply : 21 18
Citizen Perera Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:08
Just another theritician without the touch of the commoner.
Reply : 10 22
Yehiya Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:41
Ranil follow the Mahinda
Reply : 2 4
Unchikun Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:16
Why act? Replace the incumbent.
Reply : 0 5
saman Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:21
"National Policies and Economic Affairs State Minister" as "acting Minister" of "National Policies and Economic Affairs"???
Reply : 1 4
Stan Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:06
He was the State Minister for National Policies and Economics Affairs, not the Minister.
Reply : 0 0
Jude Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:03
Hey Harsha, you could win the Nobel Prize for Economics!! However, if gov't don't curtail and cut imports, SL not going to come out from present crisis for long time!! Hey running into more debt like issuing Sovereign Bonds, Panda and Samurai Bonds will be leaving a legacy of monumental amout of debt to next couple of generations!!!
Reply : 0 0
Nihal Amarasekera Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:14
Hurry up, do something good before he returns; you CAN do it.
Reply : 0 0
Ceylon Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:43
stupid.war time economy 5 to 6 % growth.now peace time 3 to 4 % growth.don't use your phd title.
Reply : 1 0
Harini Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:56
Hope your acting job pays well. It'll be a mini TV series. And then you'll go home.
Reply : 0 0
Dhammika Thursday, 4 October 2018 13:23
You have proved as an HONEST and a DEDICATED politician who can serve the people for an improving nation . Keep up the good work and continue . Dont let only WORDS be dictated BUT follow up with ACTION as well . GOOD LUCK ! .
Reply : 1 4
