Link more with Japan to face crisis: PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had told a group of Ministers and economic experts that Sri Lanka should enhance its economic and trade ties with Japan as a precaution for the ongoing economic crisis.
Prime Minister had expressed these sentiments at a meeting he had with a group of Ministers and experts on the current economic situation prior to his departure to Norway.
He has told the Ministers and experts that Sri Lanka should enhance its economic and trade ties with Japan as that country was the only country, which has managed to maintain its currency to some extent in the wake of devaluation as a result of strengthening the dollar.
The Prime Minister has said that Sri Lanka should try to attract more investments from Japan.
Meanwhile, Minister Lakshman Kiriella said that Sri Lanka had taken timely action to get Japanese assistance for the development of Kandy.
He has said more investments would come in from Japan as a result.
One of the main projects that have been lined up is converting Bogambara Prison as a tourist centre and the expanding of the Kandy City limits up to Kundasale. (Yohan Perera)
S. Vitharana Thursday, 4 October 2018 08:48
Hon Sir: Well said, however, since you have permitted to apply many agrochemicals (poisons) to our tea we can not export tea to Japan! How can we have better links without trading?
Reply : 1 9
Pradeepan Thursday, 4 October 2018 08:49
No need to think so farJust stop forward booking of exchange for 1 week and rupee will stabilise. Forward demand is too high done with panic
Reply : 0 5
mnmart Thursday, 4 October 2018 08:49
rather than trying to get involved in trade ties, study how Japanese manged to control devaluation and implement it here
Reply : 0 5
Uchikun Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:18
I have worked in Japan for decades and they are a very disciplined and honest society. It is very common for the Japanese politicians to resign if there are concern. When a leader losses an election, they resign taking responsibility. My friend, the Japanese will keep your gang at arms length.
Reply : 3 26
Jaliya Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:09
Agreed 100% with the Japanese candy man. I was a regular traveler to Japan for number of years and I found that the society is extremely conservative honest and trustworthy. As such they will never engage with corrupt development schemes here.
Reply : 1 12
Jude Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:36
Hey Jaliya!! Who give a crap about you've visited Japan!?? Huh!!
Reply : 6 0
Upali Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:19
Yes, they are not corrupt. But 225 in diyawannaoya.
Reply : 0 18
Unchikun Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:44
Today, the most in Sri Lanka are corrupt It may be the state or private sector. A simple example is are the bus conductors. They do not give the correct balance and at times refuse to do so. That are not only at Diyawannawa.
Reply : 0 5
Tinkiriya Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:39
If we outsource our entire country to Japan, our idiots will also corrupt and ruin that country and end the Nipponese civilization as well.
Reply : 0 3
Kamal Thursday, 4 October 2018 09:47
who trust lakshman kiriella? the rough will loot the the development fund given by japanese government
Reply : 0 2
Lord Wolfstein Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:12
A good decision. Get rid of the Chinese. China is not a friend of Sri Lanka. China has no friends but only business partners from which the poorer countries are sucked mercilessly.
Reply : 2 2
Jude Thursday, 4 October 2018 11:31
Hey Lord, get real man!! You haven't heard about Chinese OBOR initiative !!?? There's a good chance in 20 years Americans 200 year domination of the globe coming to an end!!??yeah!!
Reply : 1 1
Roman Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:15
Its no secret that Abe and Trump are pals!
Reply : 0 2
IVJ Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:28
RW is pulling a JRJ stunt hoping Japan will come to our rescue. None of our politicians love our country or the people who elected them. Our stupid citizens also to be blamed as they swing from side to side just for a packet of lunch packet. We as a nation are doomed......sadly.
Reply : 0 2
hirantha Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:30
Japan are very honest ,I am a sinhalese,but we sinhalese are one of the worst races in the world,the so called buddhist is only a myththis is the disgraceful and currupt race no honesty an d always full of thuggish and dishonest at all times I am ashamed to be a sinhalese absolute truth
Reply : 2 4
Jagath Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:31
"Sri Lanka should enhance its economic and trade ties with Japan"What do you have to export to them which you do not export to them at the moment? Nothing. By this statement, you are expecting probably more free aid from Japan. Probably that's what you mean by "enhance its economic and trade ties". I think the problem is Sri Lanka is consuming far more than what they are producing.
Reply : 0 3
Dhammika Thursday, 4 October 2018 10:34
This Preacher ( PM ) without practice needs some action to do to prove his points .
Reply : 1 1
Harini Thursday, 4 October 2018 12:57
Aiyo Sirisena! Muu danna economics!
Reply : 0 0
