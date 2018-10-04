Subscribe

I used my permit, says SF

2018-10-04 00:29:58
0
423

Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka recently said that he had disapproved the moves of some MPs, who were engaging in scams by selling their vehicle permits.

Addressing the media followed by an event held in Colombo, Minister Fonseka said it was a well-known fact that some MPs engaged in scams by selling their vehicle permits.

“MPs have already received their vehicles permits by this time. I have purchased a vehicle using the permit that I have obtained,” he said.

“The country would face many issues during the next two years because of the debt burden. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should take special measures in this regard,” he added. (Indika Sri Aravinda)

  Recommended Articles

ICC investigates 'serious allegations of corruption in cricket’ in

...

Caring and snaring in the name of fostering

...

Dollar rally hurting Sri Lanka and other emerging markets

The Sri Lankan Rupee...

Some slots missing in the Lankan cricket jigsaw

Cricket in Sri Lan...

Is Colombo becoming an unsustainable city ?

Even if I knew that ...

Colombo Music Festival - A day of fun and music

Music festivals are ...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty